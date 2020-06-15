US Witnesses New Coronavirus Cases And Hospitalizations In Record Numbers

On June 14, the US witnessed a record number of new cases of the novel coronavirus and hospitalizations as several states including Texas and Florida reopened. As many as 25,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the US, the highest single-day tally recorded on June 14 since May 2. In Louisiana, the cases surged to 1200, highest since May 21, while states such as Alabama with over 888 cases, Florida with 2,016 new cases and Arizona with over 1,500 cases marked a record high tally for the third day in a row.

As per reports, US state health officials partly attributed the gatherings to the Memorial Day holiday weekend in late May. Further, the surge in the hospitalization was attributed to the increased testing over the past six weeks by the health authorities. While in South Carolina, nearly 69% to 77% of hospital beds were occupied by the COVID-19 patients, Arkansas, North Carolina, Texas, and Utah also witnessed a huge surge in the influx of coronavirus patients.

President Donald Trump plans to hold his first campaign rally since early March this week in Tulsa which is expected to attend by many campaigners that further raises fears of coronavirus transmission. In opposition to Trump’s hasty lifting of the coronavirus restrictions, while the cases surmount, more than 120 restaurants in Atlanta state in the US refused to open businesses, as per local media reports. Restaurant owners in Atlanta and Savannah that operate more than 120 restaurants said that they were against the state law that allowed the dining rooms to resume operations. Additionally, Utah's governor announced last week that most of the state shall consider pausing its reopening, considering the spike in the new cases of the virus, as per local reports.

Please continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene. I also strongly urge Utahns to use face coverings. This is an easy, low-cost practice that will help us return to normal. — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) June 11, 2020

Fauci warns crowd “dangerous and risky”

Earlier, in an interview on US national television, Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, said on June 12 that his advice for people is to stay away from large crowds as it could be “dangerous and risky” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fauci referred to President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies, as well as the anti-trump demonstrations, partially hinting at the nationwide social unrest related to the Black Lives Matter. In his televised address, Fauci insisted that people must wear protective masks while assembling in the rallies, especially as these crowds involved “chanting and yelling”.

