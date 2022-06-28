US Witnesses Surge In Gun Violence; Reports Over 292 Mass Shootings In 2022

The United States has once again witnessed a surge in gun violence in recent weeks as the number of people killed in the mass shooting reached seven and left 46 people injured. In the latest trail of killings, the last 10 weekends witnessed some of the major horrific incidents at Texas ride, a barbecue in New York City and a stone bridge in Minneapolis. According to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit group with an accompanying website and social media delivery platforms that catalogues every incident of gun violence in the US, the mass shooting killed at least seven and injured 46 across the country.

Real-time U.S. gun violence statistics* for 2022, as of June 27th:



•9,663 gun deaths

•18,261 gun injuries

•292 mass shootings

•532 children (age 0-11) shot

•2,312 teenagers (age 12-17) shot

•550 defensive use incidents

•728 unintentional shootings

•~11,748 suicides* — The Gun Violence Archive (@GunDeaths) June 27, 2022

As per the research group, it defines a mass shooting as a single incident involving four or more victims. On the other, the definition varies for the US Law enforcement agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation as it says a single incident in which four or more people, not including the suspect, are killed, can be termed a mass shooting. Citing the local authorities, ABC News reported the killing of at least one person and injury of more than six after gunfire erupted in a crowded business district of Blakely, Georgia. The incident was registered on Sunday at midnight.

GVA had never logged a month of 60+ mass shootings before 2020.



It happened five times in 2020, six times in 2021, and now for the second time this year. https://t.co/JvtQksbOrn — The Gun Violence Archive (@GunDeaths) June 27, 2022

Police officials said they were patrolling an entertainment district of Blakely when they heard numerous gunshots around 1 a.m. It said the patrolling police officials found several victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the incident site. "The shooting occurred in the densely crowded area of the nightclubs and food establishments on N. Church St. There were dozens of individuals who would have witnessed this incident and then left the area," ABC quoted the local Police statement. In s similar incident that happened on Sunday, at least eight people were injured outside a rave in Tacoma, Washington. The gunfire was also reported at around 1 a.m.-- the time when a large number of people usually gather for parties.

It's legal to make and keep guns in America

Notably, gun violence is a severe problem in the United States, with regular cases of sporadic shooting incidents, and even mass shootings. In the US, the right to keep and bear arms is a fundamental right protected by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution. Here, people made firearms that usually are assembled from parts and milled with a metal-cutting machine. These kinds of guns lack serial numbers. According to the White House, it is legal to build a gun in a home or a workshop and there is no federal requirement for a background check. "The goal is to “help stop the proliferation of these firearms,” according to the White House.

Earlier in April 2021-- months after taking charge of the country-- US President Joe Biden had called the gun violence an "epidemic and an international embarrassment." "It is actually a public health crisis," the US President said during remarks at the White House. Greeting the families of gun violence victims and activists, he assured them: "We’re absolutely determined to make a change." Irrespective of Biden's claim, the country witnessed several incidents of mass shootings.

Image: AP/Unsplash