US Woman Assaults Airport Authorities With Fire Extinguisher; Detained By Atlanta police

An Ohio woman named Jennifer Kaye Holder has been arrested after she assaulted flight attendants and police officers with a fire extinguisher at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, reported Sputnik. The 27-year-old had left a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant without paying for her meal and later was confronted by airport staff. The incident happened at Concourse D around 9:30 PM, shared airport security with the Atlanta police. She, a Delta passenger, attempted to open a secured door. Atlanta Airport’s Concourse D provides flights for Air Canada and domestic carriers such as Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, and US Airways, reported New York Post.

“Officers attempted to make contact with the female, but she was non-compliant and sprayed officers with the fire extinguisher,” stated the police report, reported New York Post.

Jennifer's assaulting video goes viral

Amid the chaos, the netizens recorded a video of Jennifer which went viral. In a video posted on social media, one can witness an angry passenger who is arguing with the airport authorities that someone had paid for her meal. The motive of Jennifer has not yet been identified but she can be heard in a viral video of the incident responding aggressively when airport staff asked her about the payment for her chicken wings at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant inside the airport. Further, in the video, she said that someone else had paid for her meal.

I would've taken her down. Atlanta airport can be wildddd pic.twitter.com/LTZub9MYua — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) January 18, 2023

Later, Jennifer was seen attacking airport security officials with the fire extinguisher with the hose pointed out as she approaches innocent travelers, who ran away from the incident site to save themselves quickly. Due to the use of the fire extinguisher, three flight attendants experienced “respiratory discomfort” following the altercation, but were later cleared by emergency services, reported New York Post. After the incident, Holder has been charged with obstructing law enforcement officers, two counts of simple assaults, and three counts of simple battery and has been sent to Clayton County Jail.