US Woman Attacked While Defending Specially-abled Teen From Bullying, Loses Her Eye

In California's Antioch, a nineteen-year-old woman was assaulted by a bully who was assaulting a teen with special needs which resulted in costing her an eye. As per the surveillance footage, a man was seen punching the assistant manager of a fast food joint named the Habit Burger Grill, Bianca Palomera, after she told him to stop tormenting a differently-abled teenage boy inside the restaurant in the US. Palomera said, "At the end of the day if you won’t do it, nobody else will. I felt like I had to step in."

It all began on November 12 (afternoon) at the Habit Burger Grill located at Mahogany Way where she works as an assistant manager. The CCTV footage shows the scourge entering the fast-food joint when Palomera witnessed him looking at the specially challenged guy and began bullying him. She said that she heard him threatening the kid "what are you looking at, stop looking that way." That's when she stepped in and confronted the bully.

As per the statement, she replied to the bully, "Hey, you know, what you’re doing is wrong. It’s not right at all. He’s special needs. He doesn’t know what he’s doing." This infuriated the situation and he hit her without any warning. She said, "I didn’t expect him to punch me at all." While hitting her, the second punch in the same spot damaged the victim's eye. According to the media reports, she did not realise the intensity of the hit at first. She shared, "I just remember grabbing my eye, I thought I was crying at first, but then after I saw that I had blood dripping down my shirt, you know, down my cheek."

After the incident, she was rushed to the hospital in an emergency where doctors performed surgery on her eye but failed to save it. California's Antioch police is investigating the incident and trying to identify the attacker who was driving a BMW X3. Her sister and her family are standing in support of her actions. "We’re very proud of her. She did the right thing. Her heart was there when she did it. Just that we feel like she’s getting the short end of the stick," said her sister. Right eye bandaged Palomera said, "Sometimes I think it’s all like a nightmare and try to open my eye but regardless, I can’t see anything." She further admitted that deep, there will be some regret of her losing the eye but she would not take it back.