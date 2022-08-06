US Woman Breaks Guinness Record For Longest Fingernails At A Combined 42 Feet

The records for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands and the longest fingernails on a pair of hands 'ever' in the female category were both broken by Diana Armstrong of Minnesota, the United States. The total length of Diana's fingernails as of 13 March 2022 was 42 ft 10.4 in (1,306.58 cm), which is longer than a typical yellow school bus, as per a report from the Guinness World Records. Her right thumbnail's nail, which measures 4 ft 6.7 in (138.94 cm), is the longest of all her nails. Her left pinky fingernail, which is the smallest of her nails, is 3 ft 7 in (109.2 cm) long.

New record: Longest fingernails on a pair of hands (female)



It is to mention that for more than 25 years now, Diana has been growing her fingernails. In 1997, Diana last had her nails done. But soon after, a terrible tragedy that devastated her family, she vowed never to cut her fingernails ever again.

Tragic story behind the longest fingernails Guinness World Records

Like usual days, when Diana headed to the grocery shop to buy food for her family, she received a panic phone call from her eldest daughter, saying, “Ma, Tisha won't wake up." Latisha, Diana's 16-year-old daughter, died in her sleep after an asthma attack, Guinness World Records reported.

Describing it as the worst day of her life, Diana used to get her nails done by Latisha every weekend since she had always had longer-than-average nails.

According to the report, Diana said, “She was the only one who did my nails. She polished them and filed them for me." She added, “She did my nails that night before. We were [sic] up all night, so I just couldn't cut my nails off after that."

Furthermore, in the years that followed, Diana's kids made several attempts to persuade their mother to cut her fingernails. When she eventually told her kids why she was doing it, they accepted her and understood.

Rania, Diana's daughter, remarked, "When she told us the back story, it kind of changed my feelings towards it,” as per the report. Diana revealed that she had suffered depression for ten years and that she used her long nails as a way to remember her late daughter.

It takes between four and five hours for Diana to polish each of her nails now that they have grown to such great lengths. In fact, she only has her nails painted once every four to five years since it is so time-consuming. 15 to 20 nail polish bottles are used, along with a filing tool for woodworking.

Diana claims that she is constrained in what she can do with her hands due to the nails and frequently uses her feet to open the refrigerator or pick up things from the floor. Diana won't consider getting her nails clipped even if paid to do so since she has no intention of doing so, the Guinness World Records stated.

Ayanna Williams (USA) held the previous record for the longest fingernails on a set of hands (female) before she decided to trim her fingernails. By a stunning 573.03 cm, Diana's fingernails broke Ayanna's previous record.

