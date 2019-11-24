US Domestic Abuse Woman Calls 911 And Pretends To Order Pizza To Get Help

A woman in a domestic violence situation called 911 pretending to order a pizza. The woman informed the local media that her mother was being attacked at the time she made the call. Later she was praised for her quick reaction which led to the abuser being arrested.

A stealthy call to 911

The tactic of calling 911 emergency services in this manner has been internet lore for years but this rare case has confirmed that it can work. But police officials have said that this tactic may not always work because the dispatchers are not trained to accurately distinguish a genuine call from a pizza order.

The dispatcher who answered the call told local media outlets that initially he thought that the women had dialled a wrong number. But through his continued insistence he realised that something was wrong. Tim Teneyck, the dispatcher had remembered seeing a story on social media and this convinced him that it was not merely a wrong number but a call for help. According to Tim, the other dispatchers he has talked would not have picked up on it.

It is unclear where the pizza idea first originated from but sources have said that a very similar scenario which was used in a campaign in 2010 by the Norwegian Women's Shelter Association.

In 2014, on Reddit, a user who claimed to be a 911 dispatcher described a domestic abuse victim who at first called to order pizza. The Reddit post further explained that while the call started out dumb it turned out to be very serious. And then in 2015, after a number of sites reported on the Reddit post, the incident was even turned into a super bowl ad which addressed domestic violence.

Officers still not trained for these scenarios

Christopher Carver, the dispatch centre operations director for the National Emergency Number Association in the US reiterated that this method was not full proof because police are not trained to listen out for any specific code words or scenarios. While some states in the US have 'Text to 911' service, that facility is not available in Oregon City in Ohio.

The UK has an emergency silent solution for all those who want to call their emergency services discreetly. A 999 caller, which is the number for emergency services in the UK can call and stay silent during the call and type '55' on the number pad to let the dispatchers know that they are experiencing a genuine emergency. The dispatchers are usually able to triangulate a callers location from the call itself.

