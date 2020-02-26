US woman compares Hilary Clinton's election loss to PTSD, netizens furious

Sayu Bhojwani, the founder of New American Leaders, on Sunday, said that Hilary Clinton’s loss in the 2016 presidential elections has caused Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in all her supporters who are now afraid of publically supporting another female candidate. Clinton, from the Democratic Party, lost the elections to Republican Donald Trump in 2016.

'Another heartbreak'

Bhojani took to twitter to explain how she and the American crowd developed PTSD after Clinton lost. In her posts, she also showed her support for Elizabeth Warren and said that people are now refraining from showing their support to her as they are scared of another ‘Heartbreak.’ Talking further about Warren she said that she is a fighter and encouraged people to publically support her.

THREAD -- A lot of us saw our hopes for a strong, competent woman president dashed in 2016 and we still have PTSD. I think that's holding us back from supporting .@ewarren publicly — Sayu Bhojwani (@SayuBhojwani) February 23, 2020

2/5 I've been in so many rooms where women are saying they love .@ewarren but they're cautious & guarded. Of course. We had our hearts broken in 2016 & are scared of another heartbreak. — Sayu Bhojwani (@SayuBhojwani) February 23, 2020

3/5 She's smart, compassionate, a fighter. Her racial justice lens is stronger than any candidate we have to choose from. Her cabinet will be thoughtful, qualified & experienced. The energy & determination she would approach her first 100 days will make our heads spin. — Sayu Bhojwani (@SayuBhojwani) February 23, 2020

The post, however, did not go down well with certain users who were left angry with the comparison of an election loss with a serious psychological condition. Many explained why using PTSD in the statement was problematic. Read what people had to say:

I have PTSD. It causes extreme bouts of memory loss for me, physical pain that I deal with constantly, a sense of paranoia in close relationships, and it causes me to feel intense dissociation/separation from my body. https://t.co/PNVWVbYSvD — K (@sheabutterfemme) February 24, 2020

I have PTSD from years of severe physical abuse at the hands of my ex-husband who I was forced to stay with b/c I couldn't afford healthcare, childcare, and would become homeless with my 3 children if I left. And, yes, all of that happened when I finally did.



But go off, I guess https://t.co/AxDTXDzdrp — This handle kills fascist rats (@BethLynch2020) February 24, 2020

My PTSD was caused by seeing my dad kill himself with a shotgun and my mom's ensuing insanity after at the age of 7, but I can see how a political election is the same thing! https://t.co/3fmEH5Ci1K — The Chadinator (@Liikyy) February 25, 2020

How is it possible that there are so many Warren supporters on this site who have no regard for survivors of abuse/trauma?



You DO NOT have PTSD from seeing a woman lose an election.



THAT'S NOT WHAT PTSD IS. https://t.co/D8rD7JRjxN — Cari Hernandez (@eatinginmycar) February 24, 2020

