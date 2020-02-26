The Debate
US Woman Compares Hilary Clinton's Election Loss To PTSD, Netizens Furious

US News

US woman Sayu Bhojwani on Sunday said that Hilary Clinton’s loss in the 2016 presidential elections has caused Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

US woman compares Hilary Clinton's election loss to PTSD, netizens furious

Sayu Bhojwani, the founder of New American Leaders, on Sunday, said that Hilary Clinton’s loss in the 2016 presidential elections has caused Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in all her supporters who are now afraid of publically supporting another female candidate. Clinton, from the Democratic Party, lost the elections to Republican Donald Trump in 2016. 

'Another heartbreak'

Bhojani took to twitter to explain how she and the American crowd developed PTSD after Clinton lost. In her posts, she also showed her support for Elizabeth Warren and said that people are now refraining from showing their support to her as they are scared of another ‘Heartbreak.’ Talking further about Warren she said that she is a fighter and encouraged people to publically support her. 

Read: Hillary Clinton: Will Support Sanders If Nominated For Dems

Read: New York Mayor Considering Hillary Clinton As Running Mate For US Elections

The post, however, did not go down well with certain users who were left angry with the comparison of an election loss with a serious psychological condition. Many explained why using PTSD in the statement was problematic. Read what people had to say: 

Read: '52 GOPs Betrayed Oath To Defend Constitution’: Hillary Clinton After Trump's Acquittal

Read: Hillary Clinton Hits Back At Trump For 'intimidating' Judge Over Stone's Case

