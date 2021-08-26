US Woman Coughs On Food At A Supermarket, Sentenced Two Years Imprisonment

Even after 18 months of COVID-19, with lakhs of fatalities, and crores of cases, a lot of people seem to not fear the pandemic at all. Amid the danger lingering around, many leave no chance to mock the severity of COVID-19. And one such case has come to light where a middle-aged woman from Pennsylvania claimed she carried COVID-19 germs and deliberately coughed on food inside a supermarket. The food that was spoiled by the lady was worth Rs 25.96 lakhs, reported NBC News.

Woman coughs on food worth Rs. 25.9 lakh, claims she has COVID-19 germs, gets jailed

The lady, who was identified as Margaret Ann Cirko, was sentenced to two years in jail for intentionally spitting and coughing on the food inside a supermarket. The incident came to light after the court announced its judgment. The bizarre incident took place in March last year at Gerrity's Supermarket in Pennsylvania, US. The 37-year-old yelled that she carried the COVID-19 virus and everyone was going to get sick. However, she was thrown out of the supermarket premises and later arrested.

After being held for trial, Criko apologised for her conduct and said she was under intoxication. However, the 36-year-old tested negative for the COVID test, and the court sentenced her to 2 years in prison, followed by 8 years of probation after release, and was also ordered to pay a sum of $30,000 to the supermarket owner, as guilty money. According to the NBC News Report, the manager informed the police that the woman who was arrested by police for purposedly coughing on food items was playing a twisted prank. However, the supermarket would take no risks with the health of the people. All the food items she came in contact with were disposed of and the entire supermarket was cleaned and disinfected.

