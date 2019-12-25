US Woman Drives Over Teenage Girl For Being Mexican, Hit Black Boy Hour Earlier

A woman named Nicole Marie Poole Franklin is accused of driving into a teenage girl because she thought she was Mexican, Iowa authorities confirmed. Reportedly, the woman struck another child with her car an hour earlier before shouting racial slurs at African Americans at a gas station. Iowa authorities said that the woman has not discussed the motive behind her actions but they are sickened by the incident.

Hate crime against minors

Franklin is also accused of driving into a 12-year-old black boy as he was returning from school in early December. The authorities announced that the woman has confessed to the December 9 hit and run case and has said that she targeted the 14-year-old teenage girl because of her country of origin. Local community members were fueled in anger after listening to the motive behind her actions and demanded that hate crime charges be put on her.

The police acquired CCTV footage from the apartment complex where Franklin hit the 12-year-old black boy while he was walking on a sidewalk. The CCTV footage showed that Franklin hit the child's leg and then fled the scene without stopping anywhere. Police said the footage shows that the crash was intentional as the first thing the person does after hitting someone stops but the driver's behaviour didn't show any of that.

Police have not been able to identify the boy yet as he was hit by the car and not run over and they think that he didn't go to a hospital. The girl, however, was not so lucky as she was in the hospital for nearly a week and missed her school because of that. After the girl was hit by Franklin, she lost her consciousness and suffered scratches and bruises on her face. Franklin on Monday was charged with a second count of attempted murder. Police determined that, before hitting 14-year-old Natalia Miranda with her SUV, she had accelerated her vehicle to run down a 12-year-old black boy in Des Moines, less than an hour earlier.

