US Woman Enters Zoo Enclosure To Feed Monkeys 'hot Cheetos', Officials Call It 'stupid'

In a shocking video that has surfaced on the internet, a woman enters into the spider monkey enclosure in a zoo. The woman reportedly went in the water to feed them hot cheetos. The incident occurred at El Paso Zoo in Texas and a video of the horrifying event has gone viral on social media. The unidentified woman in the video has also been fired from her job.

Woman feeds hot Cheetos to monkeys

The short video uploaded by fitfamelpaso on Instagram shows a woman near a waterfall feeding the monkeys. The video goes on to show the woman as she walks back towards the camera. The video has caught the attention of netizens who have criticised the woman for her irresponsible behaviour. Watch the video here:

Zoo officials told the El Paso Times that they cannot let the woman's dangerous stunt go unpunished and plan to file charges against her. Joe Montisana, the director said that the young woman climbed through bushes and walked across moat and tried to feed the spider monkeys which was "stupid", as reported by NBC news.

The law firm where the woman worked has come in support of the zoo. The Lovett Law Firm has terminated the woman from the company. The firm mentioned that they have always been a strong supporter of animals and animal advocacy and do not support reckless behaviour. In the statement, the company said, "We learned this morning that the individual who was filmed trespassing in the spider monkey enclosure of the El Paso Zoo was an employee of Lovett Law Firm. She has been terminated."

Since being shared, the video has got more than 160000 views and several reactions. Netizens, shocked with the whole incident, took to the comments section to express their opinion. One user commented, "Not only could she have possibly poisoned the wildlife but she also put them in danger of being euthanized, if they decided to attack her imagine what would’ve happened." Another user commented, "I hope she got charged with something . That’s so childish." "Animal cruelty. Lock her up", commented another user. Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: fitfamelpaso/Instagram