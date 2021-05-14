US Woman Finds She Was ‘officially Missing’ For Years, Was 'kidnapped' As A Baby

In an unusual incident, a woman in the US found out that she had been missing for her entire life and the family she had lived with were not her biological parents. In a series of TikTok videos that she posted online, that went viral, the 42-year-old American mom of two said that she was only recently informed by the police that she had actually been a “missing person” for over several years. The US citizen that goes by the name of "thebeardedmom" on her Tiktok told her followers that she decided to track down her real parents ahead of her wedding in 2005 and discovered the tragic truth about her status. "This is how I found out I had been kidnapped," the woman said in one of the clips. She added, ”I was 26-years-old and in a healthy place in my life for the first time and I was preparing to get married and I had two young children.”

Furthermore, she revealed, that she found out that her parents weren't her biological relations after she took a glimpse at her original birth certificate and gave her birth mother's name to the police. That's when her official search for the real parents started, she said. She sought assistance from the local police department and was shocked to learn that she had been missing since 1980. "The sheriff became extremely interested in who I was, my personal information and after a few minutes of having that conversation about who I was he asked me to please sit down, he had something to tell me. I sat down, he told me he couldn't find any information about my mother, but that I was a missing person," the woman said. She continued, "I had been [missing] since 1980. There was a police investigation I could not access because the records had been archived, but I had been kidnapped. So yeah, tough day."

[Credit: @thebeardedmom/TikTok]

"I assumed that the fastest way to track my biological mother down would be to seek out a criminal record for her. I don't know what compelled me to call the sheriff's department in the city that I was born - it just seemed to make sense at the time," the US woman said in her video.

Found biological mother via investigator

In her videos, the US woman explained the horrific tragedy as she told her followers that she was "kidnapped" by her family where she grew up, adding that her biological grandmother had no clue about the incident, and helped her take the matter to the local cops. Although, the woman said, that her mother had refused to confess to the crime and pretended to participate in the search even as she was fully aware of the truth. "My mother’s family, they all believe that I was kidnapped. The family that kidnapped me, their family all believes that I was saved from a crazy lady," the woman said. The woman told the investigators that she shared an abusive relationship with her 'kidnappers' for 10 years. She adds, that she decided to run away and a local investigator helped her contact the biological mother, with whom, her meeting did not go well as they had both remained unacquainted this whole time.