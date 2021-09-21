US: Woman From Minnesota Transforms Van Into Home-on-wheels; WATCH

A woman in the United States has transformed her van into a home-on-wheels by watching YouTube videos for help. In order to live independently, the 27-year-old woman, Mackenzie Klimek, from Minnesota transformed her van, reported The Mirror. Before transforming her van into her home, the actuarial analyst was living with friends but when the apartment’s lease ended, Mackenzie moved in with her sister and brother-in-law.

Reportedly, Klimek enjoyed spending time with family but she could not avoid the feeling that she was living in someone else's house. She found out about the van life community and started thinking over the idea. She bought a 2017 Ford Transit van for $21,900 in July, 2020, as per The Mirror report. She began the renovation of the vehicle and watched videos for hours, listened to podcasts for weeks. Mackenzie Klimek watched tutorial videos in order to get the idea about the layout of the van. She reportedly asked her Uncle Gary to assist her with some of the trickier parts.

Mackenzie Klimek has spent $16,000 on the van and after working up to eight hours a day for five months, they transformed the van. She has painted the walls and ceiling of the van and installed new flooring. Her new home comprises a kitchenette, roof rack, mattress, bedding, cushions, as per The Mirror report. For security measures, Klimek added a motion-activated video doorbell, through which she could see outside her door at all times. She cooks food using a small burner camping stove but her van does not have a built-in bath and toilet, as per The Mirror report. She showers at the gym and uses public restrooms whenever she can, but for emergencies, she has a portable camping toilet. While living and travelling in a van, Klimek has so far travelled to Florida, Texas, New Mexico, South Carolina, Georgia, California and Arizona.

Image: Instagram/MackenzieKlimek