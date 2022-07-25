US: Woman Gets Stabbed By 100-pound Sailfish While Boating Off Florida's Coast

A horrific incident was reported in the US' Florida, where a 73-year-old woman was stabbed by a 100-pound-sailfish. An official was quoted by local media as saying that the incident took place while the woman was trying to reel onto a boat off the Florida coast. The incident took place about 2 miles off Stuart, Florida, according to a report from Martin County Sherrif's Office.

The woman identified as Katherine Perkins told authorities she was stabbed by a sailfish's bill as she stood next to the centre console. The other two passengers, Louis Toth and Dominic Bellezza said the sailfish appeared to be charging the boat before it jumped out of the water and stabbed Perkins. Perkins said the incident occurred so fast that she did not have time to react, as per the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

More about Florida Sailfish

Sailfish, like swordfish, have characteristic extended pointed bills and are said to be the fastest fish in the world by many accounts, with top speed recorded at 109 km/h. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, it can grow to be 11 feet in length and weigh about 220 pounds (100 kgs).

The Florida coast sailfish is estimated to weigh 100 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office report. Sailfish eat a wide variety of prey throughout their lifetimes. At a young age, they eat tiny zooplankton, and their prey increases in size as they do. As adults, they eat fairly large bony fishes, crustaceans, and squid.

