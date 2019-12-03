US Woman Nereida Araujo Goes Into Labour During Flight, Gives Brith To 'Baby Sky'

Nereida Araujo gave birth to a girl on board Flight 868 shortly after the plane landed in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, November 27. She was reportedly travelling with her husband and two other children and was 38 weeks pregnant. Bebore boarding the plane she was also cleared to fly by both the airlines and her doctor. Her water broke towards the end of the 1-hour 39-minute flight.

US woman gives birth to 'Baby Sky' in flight in North Carolina

Talking about the delivery, she said she was sleeping and suddenly felt a pop in her lower back. “I just felt like liquid and I woke my husband up”, she revealed. She later revealed that she had named the baby girl, Lizyana Sky Taylor. This is exceptionally rare, and we are happy, and thankful of course, to be a part of this family's story," said Lester Olivia, who is a spokesperson for the EMS organisation Medic that serves Mecklenburg County."Everything went by so fast," she added in a post.

Read: WATCH: In Shocking Video, Man Climbs Onto Aeroplane's Wing As It Gets Ready To Takeoff

Read: US CEOs' Jet Perks Add Millions Of Dollars To Corporate Tax Bills: Report

Oliva further added that paramedics and the Charlotte Fire Department helped deliver the baby girl around 2 p.m. on the jetway of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The plane was heading toward a layover in Charlotte from Tampa en route to Pennsylvania on Wednesday, according to international media reports. In a Facebook post attributed to Araujo, she thanked her friends and family, a fellow passenger who helped her, the medics and "the pilot who landed me & Baby Sky safe."

However, this is not the first time for a mid-air delivery. A similar incident happened in February this year when a woman welcomed a baby boy in a Jet Blue flight heading to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto during a nearly three-hour. JetBlue spokeswoman Sharon A. Jones said in a statement, "Flight 1954 was operated on aircraft N523JB, coincidentally named, ‘Born To Be Blue’.

Read: Happy Birthday Britney Spears: Check Out Some Iconic Outfits Of The 'Gimme More' Popstar

Read: On Javed Jaffrey's Birthday, We List Down Some Of The Famous Dialogues Of The Comedian