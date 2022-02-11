US: Woman Held Hostage At Her Residence Rescued After 17 Hours Thanks To Wordle Clue; Read

An octogenarian woman in the United States was rescued after being held hostage at her residence in Illinois for hours, thanks to the clue from Wordle, the immensely popular online game. Denyse Holt, a retired teacher, did not post her daily Wordle score as usual, which made her family suspect that something was wrong. On the night of February 5, she was alone at home when a man broke into her house and pointed a pair of scissors at her and held her hostage.

The intruder was identified as James H Davis III, who was naked and covered with cuts and blood as he had tried to gain entrance by shattering a window. The shivering man threatened to "cut her" if she yelled and asked her to help him warm up in the bath. Holt was afraid for her life after the man locked her in the basement without food or medication. Meredith Holt-Caldwell, Holt's eldest daughter who lives in Seattle, first noticed something was wrong when her mother failed to provide her daily Wordle score.

Holt's daughter called the police after getting suspicious

The online game consists of guessing one five-letter word per day in six tries. Since the beginning of the year, its popularity has skyrocketed, with millions of individuals playing the game on a regular basis. Holt-Caldwell, who knew her mother never missed posting Wordle scores, something which was part of her daily routine, said her missing score was "disconcerting," Business Times reported. On February 6, Holt-Caldwell called the Chicago police to check on her mother's well-being, only to discover she was being held hostage in her own house for the last 17 hours.

32-year-old intruder was arrested by Police

SWAT police eventually apprehended the intruder and rescued Holt. 32-year-old Davis was charged with a range of offences, including home invasion with a deadly weapon as well as aggravated kidnapping, according to police. "I was very nervous and told myself that I don't want to die like this. I did not want my kids to hear that their mother was murdered," Denyse Holt informed Washington Post after being rescued.

Image: Twitter/@unichicago/Shutterstock