US Woman Hospitalised After TikTok 'bucket Prank' Goes Wrong In Orange County Target

A California woman was sent to the hospital after she was injured during a prank by four boys for a TikTok video at her local Target store. According to FOX News, 35-year-old Lana Clay-Monaghan was shopping in the baby section of Target in Tustin on Sunday when the bucket was suddenly placed over her head. The four boys played the 'bucket challenge' prank on her.

Tustin Police Department announced on Monday that it was aware of several social media posts concerning an assault that took place at the location. Issuing a statement, the Tustin Police Department said, "On Sunday, March 26, 2023, at approximately 2:45 PM, four male juveniles entered Target and began walking around. Several minutes later, one of them picked up a bucket and placed it over the head of an adult female shopper. Several seconds later, the juveniles are seen fleeing the store."

"As a result of the incident, the female shopper likely fainted and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, and a police report was taken," the Tustin Police Department added.

The police claim that it is likely that the boys were attempting to engage in and recreate a social media trend "where they place a bucket on a stranger’s head and film their reaction." The victim of this social media trend, Lana Clay-Monaghan told the Los Angeles Times that she was shopping by herself when the bucket was put on her head.

Tustin Police Department officials have initiated their investigation into this case right away and they are requesting that anyone with additional information about this incident get in touch with them.

What is a bucket challenge?

The Bucket Challenge involves covering the head of an unprepared person with a bucket, commonly a shopper, much to their bewilderment. The objective is to document the victim's perplexed reactions. With millions of views, these videos are popular on social media.