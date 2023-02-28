US Woman Might Get Guinness World Record Award For Collecting Four-leaf Clovers

A US woman, Gabriella Gerhardt would be breaking a Guinness World Record (GWR) for collecting four-leaf clovers, as per her official website, gabriellagerhardt.com. The final record is pending confirmation from Guinness, as per her. A team of volunteers has tallied her collection of four-leaf clovers after with she has been awarded the Guinness World Record. So far, Gabriella Gerhardt has collected 1,18,791 four-leaf clovers, as per the tally report.

She applied for the GWR award in January however, she has been collecting clovers since 2010. Taking to Facebook, Gerhardt wrote, " Final tally: 118,791 four-leaf clovers. Total volunteers needed to count: 21. Thank you to my incredible volunteers!!! I could not have done this without you!" She also shared a picture of the volunteers who counted the four-leaf clovers.

Four-leaf clovers collector breaks GWR

Gabriella Gerhardt has been holding records for the largest number of four-leaf clovers collected in eight hours, 887. Further, she collected 451 leaves in one hour. Her collection was brought to the Fitchburg Public Library on Saturday which was counted by the team of 21 witnesses. With this new record, she has broken her own record of 111,060 collections of four-leaf clovers. Apart from that, She also holds two more world records pending confirmation, one is the largest certified collection of six-leaf clovers (1,437, which breaks the record of 43), and the other is the largest collection of seven-leaf clovers (209, breaking the previous record of 17).