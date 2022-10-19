US Woman Misses All Symptoms Of Pregnancy; Delivers Baby Within 48 Hours Of Confirmation

Pregnancy is the time during which one or more offspring develop inside a woman's womb. Usually, a pregnant woman has several symptoms of pregnancy which include missed periods, tender breasts, morning sickness (nausea and vomiting), hunger, and frequent urination. However, in shocking news, a 23-year-old woman missed all these symptoms and delivered a child-- nearly 48 hours before the doctor confirmed that she is pregnant. The bizarre event happened with a couple in the United States, who are maintaining a live-in relationship, and got the shock of their lives when the doctor revealed that the 23-year-old Peyton Stover is pregnant and could deliver her first child within a few hours or few days.

While narrating the ordeal, Stover, who is a teacher by profession in Omaha, told KETV that she had visited a local hospital when she discovered developing fatigue. Earlier, the woman said she thought she might be feeling exhausted due to job pressure and working hours but, later decided to visit a physician when her condition started turning alarming. "I'm a first-year teacher. I just thought it was normal to be tired all the time," Stover told the news channel. She said it was her mother who forced her to visit the doctor as her legs started to swell.

US woman delivers a baby of just 4 pounds

However, Stover got such a report that she never expected. According to her, she tested for pregnancy at least two times in order to cross-check the results. She even underwent a special pregnancy test to confirm whether whatever the doctor told her was correct. "They ran the test again she said, 'It's definitely positive. We're going to do an ultrasound,'" Stover said. "She looked right at the screen and said, 'You're definitely pregnant.' She said her boyfriend Travis Koesters and mom then rushed to another reputed hospital to confirm whether she was pregnant or not. There too, she got the same result and was suggested to get an emergency C-section to save her and her child. Within 15 minutes, she delivered a baby boy-- 10 weeks early and weighed just 4 pounds. The couple named the baby "Kash", who is still under medical supervision. Another surprise both Kash and his mom share the same birthday!

Image: Pixabay