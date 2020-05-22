US: Woman Creates Ruckus After Grocery Store Refuses To Allow Her In Without Face Mask

Coronavirus pandemic has brought major lifestyle changes across the world and has forced people to adapt to a new way of living. One significant change that the epidemic has brought in our lives is that now we are required to wear face masks all the time whenever we step out of our homes. But it seems, not everybody is ready to accept the changes as a video went viral recently where a woman can be heard fighting with grocery shop staff over not being allowed inside without face covering.

Here's what happened

In the video that went viral, the woman can be heard arguing with employees because apparently she wasn't allowed to enter the shop without a mask. She insists on talking to the manager of the store after an employee denied her entry. When the manager comes she says she is suffering from some medical issue that doesn't let her wear a mask. After the manager asks what medical issue is she suffering from, the woman cites HIPAA rules and regulations that don't require her to disclose her medical conditions.

The woman also tells the manager that there are no government regulations that require her to wear a mask. The manager then tells her that its the store's policy which requires everyone to wear a mask before entering. The woman then accuses the store and the manager of discrimination. A very kind manager, he offers the woman to shop on behalf of her, which she declines saying that she cannot share her credit card details. The video was initially shared on Reddit, which is now going viral on various social media platforms.

In the video, the staff stationed at the gate can be seen dancing and cleaning trolleys as the furious woman waits outside sounding frustrated. The employee is receiving a lot of praise from netizens who are appreciating his calmness despite such a scene. One user wrote, "I think it's great how they handle this, just stay calm and dance," to which the poster responded, "They say dancing solves most of your problems." Many people slammed the woman for being ungrateful and also took a jibe at her. One user commented, "My favourite part of this is that she filmed it herself. "I'ma show everyone how crazy these guys are!" Great job."

