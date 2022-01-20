The New York City Police released a poster of a woman who approached an eight-year-old boy who was with two of his siblings and made anti-Semitic statements. Citing NYPD Hate Crimes, Daily Mail said that the woman had spit on the children before running out of the scene. According to NYPD, which reports crime related to hate, in its microblogging site, said that the woman who seems to be in her 20s made anti-Jewish statements and then spat on the child and fled on foot. As per the description mentioned in the tweet, the incident was recorded in a nearby surveillance camera on January 14 in front of 4017 Avenue Park Street, US.

"Hitler should have killed you all. I'll kill you and know where you live,' the Daily Mail quoted the suspect as saying during the shameful incident.

NYPD releases poster of the accused woman:

On 1/14/22, at approx. 12:35 PM, in front of 4017 Avenue P, @NYPD63Pct, a female approached an 8-year-old male along with two other children, made anti-Jewish statements and then spat on the child and fled on foot.

Info? Please DM us or @NYPDTips or☎️1-800-577-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/UvzTwIQpcW — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) January 18, 2022

Meanwhile, speaking to CBS Local, the father of the children, Aryah Fried, said, "This woman passed by them, yelled at them. Something along the lines of Hitler should have killed you all." He informed that his 8-year-old son responded to the argument and said he replied he would save his little sister.

"I gotta teach him not to engage, but he engaged. And she came running back at him, spat in his face and told him we will kill you all, I know where you live, and we’ll make sure to get you all next time," added Fried. Further, the father said his wife used to teach their children to always look for a woman on the streets in case of any emergency. "And this woman looks like a person that might have been a safe-looking person for the kids. So, what do we tell them now?" the father said.

NYPD arrests man charged with hate crime for attacking 2 Jewish men

It is worth mentioning the crime against the Jews in New York has surged tremendously in the last year. According to data released by NYPD’s hate crimes, the City reported 144 confirmed attacks against Jews between January and October 2021. Earlier in the second week of January, New York City Police arrested a man who attacked two Jewish men in Brooklyn on December 26 last year.

In a statement released, the Hate Crime Task Force (HCTF) said that the 27-year-old man attacked two of the Jewish men who were standing outside a shoe shop on December 26. The statement said that the victim, Blake Zavadsky and Ilan Kaganovich, were attacked as they were wearing an Israel Defense Forces sweatshirt. The same was confronted by the accused during the attack, said the victim. "I didn’t like it, and you have five seconds to take it off," the victim said that the accused man warned them before punching them twice on their faces.

Image: Twitter/NYPD Hate Crimes