US Woman, Unaware That She Was COVID-19 Positive, Dies Mid-air

In a surprisingly tragic tale of negligence, a woman flying from Nevada to Texas died midair due to COVID-19. The woman, unaware that she was infected, left Las Vegas on the evening of July 24 on the Spirit flight. However, the flight en route Dallas, has to be diverted to Albuquerque after the woman became unresponsive.

Dead on arrival

Albuquerque airport spokesperson Stephanie Kitts reportedly said that the woman was already dead when she arrived. Later, a police report revealed that the woman had fallen unconscious on the flight and had stopped breathing. Seeing her condition, a member of the crew had even tried to administer CPR but they too passed out in exhaustion. After the plane landed, emergency crews tried to resuscitate her but all in vain.

Dallas County judge office, which disclosed the death, reported that she had an underlying medical condition which eventually caused her death. However, in the aftermath of a probe by New Mexico Officials, it was found that she had COVID-19, which combined with morbid obesity and diabetes, led to her death.

As per John Hopkins University, COVID-19 in US has crossed 8,336,282 cases and there have been 2,22,201 deaths till now. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump who is seeking a second term, said October 20, that the November elections were a contest between “Trump super recovery” and “Biden depression”. Urging supporters in Pennsylvanian city of Eire to vote for him, the 74-year-old asserted that he needed a second term to recover America from coronavirus pandemic and economic fallout resulting from it. "If you want open schools, an open economy and a safe, healthy, thriving country, vote for me," he said.

Addressing hundreds of maskless supporters at an airport rally in one of the key battlegrounds, Trump said that Pennsylvania could put him over the top in the upcoming elections. He also launched a scathing attack on his electoral rival Joe Biden and said that could destroy the state’s manufacturing jobs and energy if elected.

