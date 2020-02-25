US Woman Urinates Alcohol Due To A Never-heard-before Condition

In a bizarre incident, a 61-year-old woman reportedly started urinating alcohol due to a never-heard-before condition called 'urinary auto-brewery syndrome'. According to international media reports, at first, the doctors believed that the woman was an alcoholic and was hiding her addiction after repeated urine tests. However, the doctors diagnosed that the yeast in her bladder fermented sugar in her urine to produce alcohol.

According to international media reports, the doctors at the University Pittsburgh Medical Center thought that the woman was a secret alcoholic, however, it was after her blood tests, which were negative for metabolites of ethanol and had surprised and shocked the doctors. The specialists even found high levels of Candida glabrata, a yeast produced naturally by the body.

Furthermore, the tests even showed that the fermentation process was happening in her bladder. While speaking to an international media outlet, Kenichi Tamama at the university said that the case has been shocking for her. She further added that it showed how easy it is to overlook signals that the syndrome may be present in some liver transplant patients.

A specialist further said that acquiring all the data is very necessary to evaluate a transplant candidate because of the high stakes, time constraints and workload of the persons acquiring the data. In the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, the specialist further said, “Proper processing of data is even more difﬁcult – it is all too easy to order alcohol monitoring tests inconsistently, overlook discrepancies in the results, and allow bias to enter and persist in the decision-making process. Standardized guidelines for abstinence monitoring laboratory interpretation are needed”.

Alcohol flows from taps

In another bizarre incident, residents of Solomon’s Avenue Flat in Kerela were stunned when a foul-smelling mixture of alcohol and water poured out as soon as they opened their taps. After checking on one another, they discovered that a total of 18 households were affected by the apparent contamination. The incident happened in Chalakudy municipality in Thrissur District.

