US: Woman Who Helped In Delivering Best Friend's Baby Learns Her Husband Is Father

A woman from Arizona who helped in the delivery of her best friend’s baby has claimed that after a few days, she found that her own husband was the father of the child. Hailey Custer, a 28-year-old woman was heartbroken after she discovered that her husband who she has been married to for six years was cheating on her with her best friend, reported The Daily Mail. She reportedly found out about her husband’s infidelity after she noticed a hereditary defect on the toddler’s neck that was identical to her husband, Travis Bowling.

Hailey Custer, the mother of four from Wickenburg has mentioned that she was helping her best friend during the pregnancy and birth of the child. She explained that she helped her friend in doctors appointments, drove her to the hospital while she was in labour and was with her while she gave birth to the baby, The Daily Mail report cited Caters News. Reportedly, she confronted her best friend and her husband about her suspicions and she was devastated to know that her husband was the father of the newborn baby. Custer further claimed that her husband had cheated on her with at least 30 women during their six years of marriage. Hailey Custer has shared her story on TikTok and her video has as per the report, received more than 3.4 million views.

Woman finds that her husband is father of her friend's baby

Custer reportedly came to know about the hereditary defect on the baby’s neck after they got home from the hospital. She was aware of the mark as her own son had it. After she saw the mark on the neck of the toddler, she asked her friend who could not respond to her question. She was devastated for some time, however, she allowed her friend to live at her house as she did not want to harm the baby, The Daily Mail report cited Caters News. Custer has forgiven her friend and decided to continue their friendship. Furthermore, she has decided to have a cordial relationship with her ex-husband for the sake of the children.

