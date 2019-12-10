US Woman Who Paid $9000 For Son Pleads Guilty In College Admission Scam

A woman from California has agreed to plead guilty to a charge filed on Monday, alleging that she paid $9,000 to have someone take online classes to help her son graduate from Georgetown University, according to federal prosecutors. Her son graduated in 2018 from Georgetown. Karen Littlefair, 57, from Newport Beach paid the amount to a private college counsellor and others to have an employee of William "Rick" Singer's college-counselling business take four online classes at Georgetown and elsewhere in place of her son.

Investigation continues

She also worked with them to fraudulently submit the credits to help her son graduate from college. Singer has pleaded guilty previously and is reportedly cooperating with the ongoing investigation. According to the terms of the plea agreement, the prosecutors will recommend four months in prison, one year of supervised release, a fine of $9,500 and restitution. Kenneth Julian, an attorney for Littlefair, had claimed that her client has taken the earliest opportunity to take responsibility for her conduct. Karen was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, a charge that carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Meghan Dubyak, a spokeswoman for the university, said that the school began investigating a former coach, Gordon Ernst, in 2017. He was put on leave when the admissions office flagged irregularities in the athletic of two students who were recruited to play tennis. The admissions of those students were cancelled. Those admissions also lead to a change in the method of recruitment and verification of athletes' participation in teams. Ernst has pleaded not guilty after he was charged by federal prosecutors and has reigned since then.

The charges are the latest addition to the Operation Varsity Blues which uncovered a scheme to help children of wealthy parents gain admission to elite universities. The scandal arose over a criminal conspiracy to influence undergraduate admissions decisions at the top American universities in 2019. The investigation and related charges were made public on March 12, 2019, by United States federal prosecutors. At least 51 people are alleged to have been part of the conspiracy, a number of whom have pled guilty or agreed to plead guilty. According to the U.S. attorney's office in Boston, parents from all across the US, pay for cheating on standardized tests and ruses that make their children appear to be recruited athletes.

