US Woman's Murder-for-hire Plot Foiled After Journalists Stumble Upon Post On Dark Web

Three journalists from an unidentified news outlet have unravelled a sinister plot on the dark web, where a woman attempted to hire contract killers to commit murder. According to Daily Mail, the woman identified as Kelly Harper attempted to hire killers by visiting a murder-for-hire site, where she also sent a screenshot of her bitcoin wallet as proof of payment. The journalists reportedly found the post on the dark web while investigating the illegal website.

Read: Chicago Cop Accused Of Attempted Murder In Off-duty Shooting

FBI traced woman using IP address

The woman had shared information, including car details and a picture of the person she wanted to be murdered. The journalists visited the victim in January and informed a police officer in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. The victim's girlfriend filed a complaint with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) the next day. After tracing the IP address of the bitcoin wallet that was used for making the payment, the FBI zeroed in on Kelly Harper, a 37-year-old woman, who has been taken into custody.

Read: Ohio Police Officer Charged With Murder In Andre Hill Case

According to Daily Mail, a court filing by prosecutors did not mention the motive behind the murder-for-hire post from Harper and also maintained the anonymity of the three journalists and the news outlet they are working for. The court filing said that when FBI agents visited Harper's home last Friday, they found a screenshot of the payment she had made to the administrator of the website, which could be used as evidence to implicate her in the crime.

Read: 36 US Congress Members Ask Pakistan For Review Of Acquittal In Daniel Pearl's Murder Case

The prosecutors said that Harper confessed to hatching a murder plot at Sun Prairie police station. Harper has been charged with using the internet to hire someone to commit murder. If convicted, Harper could face a maximum of 10 years in prison for attempting to hire someone on the internet to commit murder.

Read: Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After He Live-streams Gruesome Murder Of 2 Women

