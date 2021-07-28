'US Won't Flinch If Interests Threatened': Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Slams China

Amid its diplomatic standoff with China, US' Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has stated that Washington does not seek conflict with Beijing, but will partner with other powers in the Indo-Pacific region to ensure stability. Austin, during his speech in Singapore, has remarked that the US does not seek a confrontation with Beijing, but will not flinch its interests. Lloyd Austin is on a tour of south-east Asia.

Austin further added that he was also committed to pursuing a stable relationship with China, including stronger crisis communications with the PLA.

"We will not flinch when our interests are threatened. Yet we do not seek confrontation," Austin who is on a tour of south-east Asia said during a speech in Singapore.

"Big powers need to model transparency and communication. We hope we can work together on common challenges, especially climate change," he said further.

However, stepping up his attack on China, Austin also asserted that Beijing’s claim to the vast majority of the South China Sea has no basis in international law. He added that the United States will continue to support the region’s coastal countries in upholding their rights under international law.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have been fractious and more turbulent since the start of COVID-19. Former US President Donald Trump had also hardened his stance on China. The current Biden administration has also called for yet another COVID-19 origin probe, suggesting that the virus leaked from the labs in Wuhan. However, China has opposed the claims and instead demanded that WHO experts should go to Fort Detrick in the United States.

“If labs are to be investigated, then the WHO experts should go to Fort Detrick.” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday

Zhao's remarks come as a retaliation to the World Health Organization seeking more clarity regarding the origin of COVID-19 that was first discovered in China in 2019, where many have stated that the virus leaked from the Wuhan lab. However, Beijing has repeatedly contested the claims and is now pushing for an WHO investigation in American labs.

