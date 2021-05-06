US Woodlands Turning Into 'Ghost Forests' Due To Rising Sea Levels: Study

North Carolina’s vast woodlands are turning into lifeless ‘ghost forests’ due to rising sea levels, a team of researchers from Duke University and the University of Virginia warned. Their study called “Rapid Deforestation of a Coastal Landscape Driven By Sea Level Rise and Extreme Events” was published in the journal Ecological Applications. In the study, they argued that rising sea level exposes roots and seeds of the coastal trees to saltwater and absorbs moisture from them, therefore, directly obliterating their growth.

For this purpose, the team analyzed thousands of NASA Landsat satellite images taken between 1985 and 2019. Following this, it calculated that 11 per cent or at least 21,000 acres (8,500 hectares) of trees in the National Wildlife Refuge area were transformed into ghost forests. Emily Ury, the lead author of the study stated that the forest cover had died not only in the coastal region but at least a kilometre inland.

“As an ecologist studying wetland response to sea-level rise, I know this flooding is evidence that climate change is altering landscapes along the Atlantic coast. It’s emblematic of environmental changes that also threaten wildlife, ecosystems, and local farms and forestry businesses” Ury wrote in a blog later.

From Maine to Florida

Furthermore, she said that ‘ghost forests’ were no more a local issue. She said that swathes of trees have died all along the Americas’ Atlantic coastline- from Maine to Florida. “Like all living organisms, trees die. But what is happening here is not normal. Large patches of trees are dying simultaneously, and saplings aren’t growing to take their place,” she asserted.

"The state’s coastal region has suffered a rapid and widespread loss of forest, with cascading impacts on wildlife, including the endangered red wolf and red-cockaded woodpecker. Wetland forests sequester and store large quantities of carbon, so forest die-offs also contribute to further climate change," Ury wrote.

Image: oceanservice.noaa.gov