US: World Record Set By Colorado For Launching Largest Aerial Firework

The skies over Steamboat Springs, Colorado, reportedly erupted in red as a massive firework launched has now set a record for the world's largest aerial firework. According to international media reports, the 2,800-pound shell flew 2,200 feet above the Colorado ski resort during Springs Winter Carnival which later turned the sky red. The Guinness World Records have also verified it as the largest-ever firework.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Time Borden of Steamboat Springs, who headed the team that developed the firework over seven years, said that the authorities invested hundreds of hours into the project and they even anticipated that the crowd will enjoy the satisfaction of the success for months to come. He further added that his team had been working to break the record for seven years and even spent hours building progressively larger fireworks. According to reports, Borden first attempted to set the world record last year but failed when the shell exploded inside the mortar without lifting off the ground.

READ: Australian MasterChef Judge Expresses Sadness Over Restaurant Empire Collapse

Guinness World Record

Guinness World Records representatives reportedly witnessed both attempts. Christina Conlon of Guinness, while speaking to an international media outlet, said that she verified the shell launched on February 8. She further informed that the firework was 400 pounds heavier than the previous record-holder, a 2,397-pound explosive launched in the United Arab Emirates in 2018.

READ: South Koreans Explode With Joy Over 'Parasite' Oscar Wins

The group as a precaution this year also made a shell casing out of sixty miles of tape. Borden said that it took a month of eight-hour days just to wrap the firework as last year they believe that the shell might not have been quite thick enough to withstand the burst that sent it into the air. According to reports, a winter storm also dumped more than two feet of snow on the 26-foot-long mortar used to launch the shell and also made transporting the shell difficult. Borden reportedly also said that getting the area ploughed was also more trouble than setting up the firework itself.

This MASSIVE firework went up in Colorado tonight and lit up the skies RED 💥 pic.twitter.com/aj1LLMz04l — Living Morganism (@ok_girlfriend) February 9, 2020

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak Infected 27 Foreign Nationals In China, Two Died

READ: China Virus Cases Rise Again, 66 More On Ship In Japan