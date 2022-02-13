US World War II Veteran Recalls German Surrender; 'It Took Them 5 Minutes To Sign'

World War II is still remembered as one of the most heinous events in human history. This month marks the 77th year since the end of the historic Yalta Conference, which forever changed the course of the war. Louis Graziano, a veteran US soldier who served his country in World War 2, revealed one of the most important events of the war that changed the faith of Nazi Germany. Graziano told Sputnik that he was present at the historic Yalta conference that was attended by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill, where they discussed post-war world architecture.

Among the three most important wartime summits, including the 1943 Tehran conference and the 1945 Potsdam Conference, the Yalta conference is considered one of the most important because, in Yalta, Stalin, Churchill, and Roosevelt gathered to discuss the post-war reorganisation of Hitler ruled Germany and collective security that would ensure sustainable peace.

"I was in charge of the buildings in Reims, France. The Little Red Schoolhouse in Reims is where the surrender took place. It was my job to set up the war room in the schoolhouse, putting out name cards for all the officials who were coming in to sign them. There were Frenchmen there, Germans and British, and Russians and Americans, "Graziano said. "It took them five minutes to sign the surrender," he told to Sputnik.

World War II: Surrender of Hitler's Army

Graziano, a World War II veteran, said he learned about the Nazi Germany Army's formal surrender three to four days before. He said, "Actually, we did not know it was going to happen, but it did." He said that when the room was getting ready, it made him feel good that he was going to witness the signing. The veteran said that the historic signing event took place at 2:41 am in morning.

Recalling the event, the veteran said Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, supreme Allied commander in Europe, was not present in the room at the time of the signing because he kept waiting outside to see if the Germans backed out, as he believed they were not ready for the surrender. Right after the signing, Graziano took German general Alfred Jodl and a translator to Eisenhower’s room. Where, the latter asked if they were satisfied with everything, and the German soldiers replied, "Yes." They then turned around and walked out. Graziano said, "After the Germans left, we all celebrated."

Grazio said he worked as a hairstylist before he joined the army. His age was 28 at the time. He has undergone military training at different places, including Fort Niagara, New York, and then went on to Camp Hood in Texas for training. The veteran said he went through 20 weeks of combat training, and from there he joined Camp Shanks in Orangetown, New York, for four more weeks before they sent him to Fort Dix in New Jersey.

World War II: D-Day

Speaking about the historic D-Day, Graziano said he was present at the third wave that landed on Omaha Beach in France on June 6, 1944. "We had to do what we had to do. I did what I had to do. I can’t say I was afraid of anything. I just went there to fight, "he said. "We just got in there and had to fight. We didn’t have to think about it or be scared. " After their landing, they continuously fought for 43 days until they reached Reims, France.

Graziano also fought in the Battle of the Bulge, and in December 1944, he was still in Reims when he was asked by his commander to find General George Patton’s troops who got lost. Graziano told Sputnik that during his time in Reims, he managed to build a mess hall from German prefabricated houses. He said he asked German prisoners and finished this work within three weeks. "I got that mess hall built, and then the General put me in charge of the whole city of Reims, France, for the buildings that the troops occupied. Then I built an open-air theatre for the men. I built it on the hill and put seats up the hill for them, "he added.