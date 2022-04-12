US Worried Over Russian Activist's Detention In Moscow, Urges For 'immediate Release'

Amidst the relentless military aggression in Ukraine, the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the US is worried over the detention of famous Russian civil society leader Vladimir Kara-Murza in Moscow by Kremlin authorities. Taking to Twitter, Blinken stated that the US is keeping a close eye on the issue and has called for the activist's quick release.

The United States is troubled by Russian authorities' detention today in Moscow of prominent civil society leader Vladimir Kara-Murza. We are monitoring this situation closely and urge his immediate release. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 12, 2022

Furthermore, the detention of the Russian activist has also been confirmed by Russia's opposition leader Ilya Yashin, as per media reports. Ilya Yashin revealed that Vladimir Kara-Murza, the notable Kremlin opponent who has even survived two alleged poisonings, was apprehended outside his Moscow apartment building on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Yashin said, “Vladimir Kara-Murza was detained by the police in Moscow near his home. What exactly is presented is still unknown.”

Владимир Кара-Мурза задержан полицией в Москве рядом со своим домом. Что именно предъявляют, пока неизвестно. — Илья Яшин (@IlyaYashin) April 11, 2022

According to a report from RFE/ RL, Kara-Murza's lawyer Vadim Prokhorov said in a statement on April 11 that the Russian activist faces allegations of failing to obey the legitimate commands of a security officer.

Meanwhile, Yashin received the information regarding Kara-Murza's imprisonment from his lawyer Vadim Prokhorov, CNN reported. Prokhorov told Russian media as quoted by CNN, "I just found out about his detention, so far I can't say the details."

208 protestors were detained in Russia

In addition to this, as of April 2, nearly 208 protestors were detained in Russia, demonstrating the Kremlin's determination to suppress dissent. As per OVD-Info, a watchdog organisation that tracks political detentions in Russia, approximately 70 people were held in Moscow, with a similar number being arrested in St. Petersburg. Residents from throughout Russia gathered in the streets to protest against President Vladimir Putin's administration's escalating invasion of Ukraine.

Protests transpired in 17 Russian cities, from Siberia to the more heavily populated west, according to the organisation. Another vigil organisation, Avtozak, uploaded several photographs and videos online showing some detainees being taken by police to vehicles while others were shoved more forcefully into the prisoner cars.

Apart from this, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed that Russian troops have damaged 182 Ukrainian aircraft and helicopters, 177 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,393 tanks as well as other armoured military vehicles, 134 multiple rocket launchers, 523 ground artillery guns and mortars, and 1,182 special armoured trucks since the commencement of the special military operation on February 24.

