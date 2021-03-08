'US Would Do What's Necessary To Safegaurd Its Troops': Defense Secretary Austin

The United States will do what it deems to be necessary to defend its interest in Iraq, the country’s Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on March 7 hinting at the possibility of airstrikes. His remarks come nearly a week after Iraq’s Ain al-Sada airbase, which hosts American, coalition and Iraqi forces, were attacked by a barrage of rockets. While an investigation into the attack is ongoing, American authorities have alleged that Iran-backed militias could be behind the strikes.

Read: B-52s Again Fly Over Mideast In US Military Warning To Iran

Read: Roadblocks To Talks Between Iran And US On Nuclear Deal Clear: Report

US can 'strike' anytime

Speaking to the ABC media network, the top official stressed that the US could “strike” if they decide it was “what they needed to do.” Calling for rights to protect its troops, Austim warned that the strike could take place at any time and place. At present, Washington has asked Baghdad to expedite its investigation into the attack, while also suggesting that there were high chances of Iranian participation.

In mid-February, numerous rockets struck outside Irbil international airport near where US forces are based in northern Iraq. As per the Associated Press, the attacks killed an American civilian contractor while none from the military got affected. It added that all the rockets were launched from an area south of Irbil near the border with Kirkuk province.

Read: Iraq Officials: Rockets Strike Outside Airport Near US Base

Read: 6 Missiles Intercepted Targeting Airport In Northern Iraq

The tiff between Iran and the US has escalated in recent years especially after former US President Donald Trump’s administration withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic. However, the Trump-led US strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in January 2020 truly pushed both nations to extremes. Since several Iranian officials including President Hassan Rouhai have revealed that Tehran will avenge Soleimani’s ‘murder’.

Image: AP