USA Or Liberia? Republican Party Celebrates Independence Day With The Wrong Flag

As the United States concluded glorious Fourth of July celebrations, the Republican Party is being called out by netizens for a major goof-up. On America's Independence Day, the official Twitter handle of the Grand Old Party posted Independence Day wishes. However, their wishes backfired after it emerged that they'd shared the flag of Liberia instead of the flag of the United States. While the tweet is now deleted and has been replaced by a sombre Independence Day wish, its screenshots have nonetheless been doing the rounds.

“247 years ago, our forefathers told Ol’ King George to get lost! Happy Independence Day from the GOP!” the party exuberantly wrote on Twitter in a now-deleted post. Along with the tweet, the party shared a graphic featuring a Red White and Blue flag with stripes and a star - aka the Liberian flag!

While the flag of Liberia and the United States do feature a similar pattern and components, it's hard to miss that Liberia's has just one star compared to America's 50. The lone star in the flag of the West African nation represents Africa’s first independent republic, whereas, the 50 stars in the United States represent the 50 states of the nation.

The GOP did delete the tweet rather quickly but the damage was long done and the party has come in for plenty of ridicule. “The flag of Liberia? Y’all okay @GOP?,” a Twitter user wrote sharing the screenshot of the Tweet.

The Republican party's cover-up

In a subsequent tweet, the Republican party attempted to gloss over their goof-up and posted a sombre Independence Day message with the image of a sparkler in front of the real American flag. This time, the party dedicated the post to all the men and women who are defending American freedom. “Thank you to all the men and women in uniform who continue to defend our freedom at home and abroad. Happy Independence Day!” the party wrote on Twitter.

Thank you to all the men and women in uniform who continue to defend our freedom at home and abroad.



Happy Independence Day! pic.twitter.com/oGLI3fBxJJ — GOP (@GOP) July 4, 2023

However, netizens weren't in the mood to let the party off the hook. "We’re not gonna forget y’all not knowing the difference between the American flag & the flag of Liberia on #4thofJuly Nice try,” a Twitter user commented sharing the image of the map of Liberia along with the flag. “Happy ‘the GOP wouldn't know the American flag if they were looking right at it’ (so they need to post the Liberian flag) to all who celebrate,” another user quipped.

We’re not gonna forget y’all not knowing the difference between the American flag🇺🇸 & the flag of Liberia🇱🇷 on #4thofJuly



Nice try. pic.twitter.com/iNWBzblZIl — Kaylan_TX (@Kaylan_TX) July 4, 2023