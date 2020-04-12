USA's Coronavirus Crisis Spirals As Death Toll Tops 20,000; Total Cases Cross Half-million

The United States of America has become the worst affected nation from the coronavirus with more than 20,000 people having succumbed, while the country has reported more than 5,32,000 cases in all.

READ: US Tops Italy As 'worst-hit Country' With 19,715 Deaths; Single-day Toll At 2000

Massive surge in the cases

"Though we will not be able to gather together with one another as we normally would on Easter, we can use this sacred time to focus on prayer, reflection, and growing in our personal relationship with God,” the President said on Friday.



1600 Daily: https://t.co/A68ueVC88u pic.twitter.com/cMJw2Rt2Vu — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 11, 2020

The outbreak’s center of gravity has long since shifted from China to Europe and the United States, which now has by far the largest number of confirmed cases - over a half-million - and a death toll higher than Italy’s count of nearly 19,500, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The death rate — the number of deceased relative to the population — is still far higher in Italy than in the United States, which has more than five times as many people.

US President Donald Trump who had earlier downplayed Coronavirus's effects - terming it a 'Chinese virus', has now called it the 'worst thing to hit the US'. While initially Trump claimed to have the country 'up and running by Easter', he has since extended its social distancing restrictions till April 30. The White House, which has forecasted over 1,00,000- 2,40,00 deaths in the US, stopped federal funding to states for testing, but reversed it after facing a severe backlash.

READ: Gov. Cuomo: NY Virus Hospital Admissions Rate Down

New York worst hit

New York is perhaps the city which has suffered the most at the hands of the Coronavirus. Governor Andrew Cuomo has termed the Coronavirus "much more consequential for the economy than 9/11" - the terror attack on the World Trade Centre. This development comes three days after Cuomo declared that the lockdown in the state is extended till April 29. Cuomo - whose brother and CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo too has tested positive for the virus - says that the state has started finally 'flattening the curve'.

READ: GOP Leaders Hit Breaks On Virus Aid As Governors Seek Help

READ: UN Urges Religious Leaders To Work For Peace, Fight Virus

(with AP inputs)