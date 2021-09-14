USAID Announces $64 Million Aid For Afghanistan In Response To UN Chief's 'Flash Appeal'

The United States has announced humanitarian assistance aid worth $64 million to Afghans in response to United Nations (UN) chief Antonio Guterres' "Flash Appeal". The announcement was made by US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield on Monday after UN Secretary-General addressed the dignitaries at Geneva Humanitarian Conference. As per reports, the allotted fund will flow through independent organisations such as UN agencies and NGOs. The assistance will lead the Taliban to approach non-governmental organisations and UN agencies "to provide relief to impoverished Afghans," UN State Secretary Antony Blinken said in the statement after the announcement.

The funding will be disbursed from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to provide life-saving support to the vulnerable populations in Afghanistan suffering aftermath of the Taliban conquest and recurring natural calamities and pandemic, USAID said in a statement. Talking about the ideal situation needed for assistance to be effective, USAID said that they would require an environment "conducive to the principled delivery of aid, including the ability for both female and male aid workers to operate freely." Before the situation deteriorated in Afghanistan last month after the Taliban's swift annexation of Kabul, the US had been instrumental in supplying humanitarian assistance for more than 18 million people, USAID added.

Humanitarian assistance from USAID

The current sanction from USAID will provide additional humanitarian assistance "to vulnerable Afghans with critically needed food, health care, nutrition, medical supplies, protection, hygiene supplies, and other urgently needed relief." The relief packages will be adapted and distributed by the Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), which will be based outside of Afghanistan- to lead U.S. Government's Humanitarian response. "This team, which is based outside of Afghanistan, is working with partners to provide aid and adapt programs in response to the new environment," USAID said in its statement.

The US is the single-largest donor followed by Beijing

"The United States is the single largest humanitarian donor in Afghanistan, providing nearly $330 million this year alone."

Major world powers have been working round the clock to extend support to the vulnerable populations in Afghanistan. With lump-sum aids and life-saving supplies, countries like New Zealand, Beijing, US along with many others have pledged to donate about $1 billion worth of assistance to meet UN's "Flash Appeal." While the US has emerged as the single-largest donor in the field, Beijing has been the second-biggest with over $30 million worth of food and health supplies along with 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

UN urges donors for "Flash Appeal" support

Highlighting the need for funding, UN Chief mentioned the estimates required in each sector. "I urge you to support our Flash Appeal for $606 million, to get urgent assistance to 11 million people in the next four months," he said. Meanwhile, the UN also announced a $20 million disbursement from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund "to support the humanitarian operation in Afghanistan." Talking about the risks of making assistance available to the vulnerable populations, Guterres said that it was "impossible" without engaging with the Taliban.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP (Representative)