USA's Tallest Man Dies Due To Heart Ailment At Age 38 In Minnesota

The tallest man in the United States died in Minnesota aged 38 on August 23. He was 7 feet and 8.33 inches tall. Igor Vovkovinskiy died due to a heart ailment, as has been informed by his family members. His mother, Svetlana Vovkovinska, initially posted about his death on Facebook. She is an ICU nurse at Mayo. According to Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, Vovkovinskiy was born on Sept. 8, 1982, in Bar, Ukraine, to Vovkovinska and Oleksandr Ladan.

US’s tallest man dies due to heart disease

Vovkovinskiy flew to New York City at the age of 27 and was crowned America's tallest living person on Oz's show by a Guinness World Records adjudicator. He beat a Virginia sheriff's deputy by a third of an inch.

Apart from that, Vovkovinskiy has appeared on "The Dr Oz Show" and was called out by President Barack Obama during a 2009 campaign event when the president observed him near the stage wearing a T-shirt that read "World's Biggest Obama Supporter". Other than this in 2013, he carried the Ukrainian participant onto the Eurovision Song Contest stage to perform.

Vovkovinskiy was a celebrity when he arrived from Ukraine, according to his elder brother, Oleh Ladan of Brooklyn Park, who told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that because of his size and the ongoing Cold War in the late 1980s, Vovkovinskiy was a celebrity when he arrived. Vovkovinskiy, on the other hand, “would have preferred to live a regular life than be known,” according to Ladan.





In 2012, he launched a public request for funds to meet the anticipated $16,000 cost of custom-built shoes that would relieve his terrible discomfort. He claimed at the time that he hadn't owned a pair that fit his size 26, 10E feet in years. Thousands of others contributed more than double the amount he needed. The personalised sneakers were provided by Reebok for free to him

As per a report from Associated Press, Vovkovinskiy sought therapy at the Mayo Clinic as a kid in 1989. His pituitary gland secreted abnormal doses of growth hormone as a result of a tumour pressing against it.



(With AP Inputs)

(Image: AP)