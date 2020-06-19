USCIS May Take Action Against Employee's Unruly Behaviour Towards African-American Teen

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on Friday, it is looking into the matter of the inappropriate behaviour its employee who is seen yelling at an African-American girl saying, ‘she does not belong here’

The USCIS acknowledged that the video of the incident, widely shared on social media, is ‘disturbing,’ adding that appropriate action may be taken against its employee, for his off-duty behaviour.

USCIS holds its employees to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism regardless if they are on or off-duty. We are looking into the matter that has been reported in the press about this individual’s off-duty behavior. — USCIS (@USCIS) June 18, 2020

The video is certainly disturbing, and we are working to get all available information in considering what action, if any, may be appropriate for the agency to take. — USCIS (@USCIS) June 18, 2020

'You don't belong in this development'

In the video, Lee Jeffers, a US Department of Homeland Security employee is seen ranting at the group of 15-year-olds in the neighbourhood of Wellington, Florida. The video, which one of the teens captured on her phone, shows the man yelling in the street and telling the teens: "I don't care if you take my picture ... because you don't belong in this development."

#BREAKING: Sources say Florida man harassing 15-year-old black girl in viral video is Lee Jeffers, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security employee at @USCIS Citizenship and Immigration Services in West Palm Beach. @USCISMediaSouth is preparing a statement. https://t.co/royYLw4rHH pic.twitter.com/eEIhGR9xLu — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) June 18, 2020

The African-American teen said she lives in the neighbourhood, but he refused to believe her. The video has caused widespread outrage online - as racial tensions and calls to end discriminatory practices continue across the US. In response to the incident, USCIS said it holds its employees to the ‘highest standards of integrity and professionalism’ regardless if they are on or off-duty.

