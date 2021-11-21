After PM Narendra Modi repealed the three Central farm laws, US-India Business Council (USIBC) president Nisha Biswal said that the Indian government is recognising that changing stance allows more “time and space” to think about how modern-day agriculture can work in the country that has broad base reliance on this sector. On Friday, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. He made this declaration amid year-long protests by farmers at the Delhi borders.

When asked about her views on the withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws, Biswal told ANI, “India has been trying to align and modernise its agricultural policies and sector, which is extraordinarily difficult in any circumstances. Certainly, agriculture is such an important aspect of Indian economy and as a result of it, it is also an important aspect of Indian political fabric.”

"So I think that the government is recognising that changing stance also allows more time and space to kind of think about how modern-day agriculture can work in a country that has broad base reliance on agriculture," she added.

Further, Biswal noted that a lot of policies India was seeking to put in place were certainly welcome by industries. However, she also went on to say that the policies had to be rolled out in a socially sustainable manner. “This was an important move by the government,” Biswal said.

Farm laws repealed

Meanwhile, addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Parab, PM Modi lamented that one section of farmers remained unconvinced of the benefits of the Farm laws in spite of multiple rounds of talks. Repealing the laws, he urged the protesting farmers to head home. This announcement comes ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab where most protesting farmers hail from.

It is to mention that farmers have been protesting against the Centre's Farm Laws for nearly a year at the Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, demanding a total repeal by Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashed with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Flag on Republic Day. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, while farmers protested against the Farm Bills at Jantar Mantar during the entire Monsoon Parliament session, passing a no-confidence motion against the Centre at the Kisan Sansad. Over 700 farmers have died to date amid protests, claim Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.

(With inputs from ANI)