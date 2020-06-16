USPS Celebrates National Dog Bite Awareness Week In A Bid To Promote Carrier Safety

In a bid to encourage the public to be mindful of their pets biting postal workers, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is celebrating National Dog Bite Awareness Week. According to the official website of USPS, nearly 5,800 postal employees were attacked by dogs last year. While calling for the attention to the ‘public health issue’, the dog bite awareness week is celebrated from June 14 to June 20.

. ╱▔▔▔▔▔╲

╭┫╭━╮ ╭━╮┣╮

┃┃┃▇┃ ┃▇┃┃┃

┃┃╰╱▔▇▔╲╯┃┃

┃┃▕╰┳┻┳╯▏┃┃

╰╯╲╲╰━╯╱╱╰╯

┃▔▔▔ ╲ ╮

┃ ╲ ┃

┃┏┓┃ ╭ ╲╯

┃┃┃┃╭┛ ┃

┗┛┗┛┗━━━╯ — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) June 15, 2020

While speaking to an international media outlet, the USPS Safety Awareness Program Manager Chris Johnson said that even during such unprecedented times, it is important for the customers to understand the letter carriers are still coming to the home daily and need to deliver mail safely. Johnson added that the authorities are confident that they can keep moving the trends of attacks downward, and ramping up overall awareness for everyone is the best way to do it.

‘Prevent the Bite’

As per the official site, this year's theme of the National Dog Bite Awareness Week is “Be Alert: Prevent the BITE”. The officials also gave ‘tips’ for dog owners on how to protect the mail carriers while they deliver the letters. The USPS asked pet owners to place their dogs in a separate room if a carrier delivers mail or packages to the front door.

The authorities also asked the pet owners to remind their children and other family members not to take mail directly from carriers in the presence of the family pet, as the dog may view the person handing mail to family members as a threatening gesture. Furthermore, the postal services also noted that the safety of their employee is a top priority and if the carrier feels threatened by the pet, the owner may be asked to pick up mail at Post Office until the carrier is assured the pet has been restrained. The officials also wrote that if a dog is roaming the neighbourhood, the pet owner’s neighbours also may be asked to pick up their mail at the area’s Post Office.

