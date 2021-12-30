US' Iraqi Interpreter Dismisses Claims Of Saddam Hussein Hiding In Hole Before His Arrest

On the death anniversary of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, an Iraqi interpreter who worked with the US military refuted the claims of the United States that Hussein was hiding at the time of his arrest. According to a report by news agency Sputnik, an Iraqi interpreter revealed that the politician who served as the fifth president of Iraq from 16 July 1979 until 9 April 2003, was not hiding in a hole as claimed by the US government over the years. The interpreter who worked closely with the US military also revealed that Hussein was in a room at the time of his arrest. Though he acknowledged that the former president was unconscious and did not understand what he was saying nor what was happening, but added the reports spread by the US media were totally fabricated.

As per the US government and the American troops involved in the operation, Hussein was arrested from an eight-foot-deep hole under a farm on 13 December 2003. "After his arrest, the situation was fabricated so that the American administration, headed by Bush, could get out (unscathed) so that the coalition he had created against Iraq would not be defeated so that the US authority would not suffer because of the attack on Iraq under the pretext of having weapons of mass destruction and imminent threat to peace," the interpreter, who wished to remain anonymous for safety reasons told Sputnik.

Saddam was not in the condition to get inside the tunnel: Interpreter

According to US military insider, he tried to reveal the secret of the operation multiple times, however, due to security reasons, he decided to remain silent until now. The interpreter stressed he wanted the world to know that Hussein was in the room, most likely praying as he was wearing a traditional Arab robe, called dishdasha, and the notion that he was cowering in a pit at the time of his arrest was fabricated. The interpreter added that the former Iraqi President Saddam was not in the condition to get inside the tunnel, as it was too narrow. He revealed that the president was too weak at the time of his arrest.

"I was wearing a bulletproof vest, I took it off and was able to forcefully squeeze myself into the hole, I could also get out with difficulty. Yes, there was a hole, but the information that the president was arrested there... I'm telling you - he was in the room, he was arrested in the room," the interpreter stressed.

It is worth noting that the former politician was executed on 30 December 2003, after the United States invaded Iraq on the pretext of searching for weapons of mass destruction the country was allegedly hiding. However, the existence of such weapons was never proved.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI