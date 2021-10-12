Utah: New Study Finds Earliest Use Of Tobacco Dates Back 12,300 Years

A new study found that people had been using tobacco for the last 12,000 years. The new claim was published in the journal Nature Human Behavior. According to the researchers, North Americans had started using tobacco around 12,000 years ago. Earlier, the findings claimed that people had started smoking around 3,300 years ago. The study had claimed people were using smoking pipes for the consumption of tobacco. The recent development came after the scientists were unearthing the remnants of a hearth built by early inhabitants of North America in Utah's Great Salt Lake Desert area.

Use of human tobacco begins 12,300 years ago in the Utah desert: Researchers

While investigating the site, they discovered at least four charred seeds of a wild tobacco plant within the hearth contents. Apart from tobacco, they also discovered stone tools and duck bones leftover from meals from the ancient site. According to the archaeologists, the wandering hunter might have smoked the tobacco at the Utah site. Notably, Utah is a state in the Mountain West subregion of the Western United States. The place is known for its natural diversity and is home to features ranging from arid deserts with sand dunes to thriving pine forests in mountain valleys.

Use of tobacco among humans originated from North America

The place has been inhabited for thousands of years by various indigenous groups such as the ancient Puebloans, Navajo and Ute. As the place has great importance for various indigenous groups, the researchers believe the nomadic people had consumed tobacco in the form of drugs. It is worth noting this was not the first time when the ancient use of tobacco emerged during the excavation of antiquated sites. Earlier researchers had claimed that the use of tobacco among humans originated in North America and later it spread across the globe. Meanwhile, while speaking to The Telegraph, Daron Duke, a principal archaeologist at the Far Western Anthropological Research Group in Henderson, Nevada said that the recent findings claimed that people were already beginning their relationship with tobacco in the Pleistocene period.

"Domestication came later when other factors came into play, but taking advantage of thousands of years of knowledge by earlier indigenous people," he told to The Telegraph.

Tobacco kills more than 8 million people per year: WHO

It is worth mentioning after the wide use of tobacco among humans, it has become a global health crisis. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO)— a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health— the tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced. It has claimed the lives of more than 8 million people a year around the world. More than 7 million of those deaths are the result of direct tobacco use while around 1.2 million are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke. The WHO data claimed over 80% of the world's 1.3 billion tobacco users live in low- and middle-income countries.

Image: Pixabay/Representational