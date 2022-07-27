Uvalde To Investigate Every Police Officer Who Responded To Texas School Massacre: Report

Nearly two months after the United States witnessed one of the deadliest gun violence in a Texas-based school, the Uvalde City Council said it will investigate every city police officer who responded to the massacre, CNN reported. He added if anyone was found guilty, he would be penalised as per the law. "This investigation is looking at every single officer and what his actions -- what he did, what our policy says -- and basically, we're gonna get a report on everybody," the American broadcast quoted the council member Ernest Chip King III as saying. "We will act on it, and we promise that to you," he added.

Further, the report said the council has appointed an investigator Jesse Prado who was assigned to interview every security official involved in the response to the deadliest massacre. "He's gonna be conducting the investigation and we're gonna let the investigation go, see what he determines, but everybody that's Uvalde PD that was there will be held accountable for their actions," he said. The investigation came as parents and several eye-witnesses complained of reaching the spot 80-minute late-- since the accused fired the first bullet. Meanwhile, the Uvalde Police Department, in a statement, said they have 39 sworn officers in the department and added that at least 25 of them responded to the incident.

Uvalde report finds ‘systemic failures' by State & Federal law enforcement

Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting that led to the killing of 21 people at a Uvalde elementary school but it was due to “systemic failures” that a chaotic scene was created which lasted more than an hour before the gunman was finally confronted and killed, according to a 80-page report from investigators released on Sunday.

The report, which was written by an investigative committee from the Texas House of Representatives and released to family members, is the first to criticise both state and federal law enforcement, and not just local authorities in Uvalde, Texas, for the bewildering inaction at Robb Elementary School.

Rising gun violence in US

It is worth mentioning that the United States has been witnessing a surge in gun violence cases in recent years. Earlier on May 15, a teenage gunman wearing military gear opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, resulting in the killing of at least ten people and injuring several others. According to the local authorities, the teenager was equipped with advanced weapons and was live-streaming his act on the social media platform. The authorities described the brutal incident as "racially motivated violent extremism".

Later, on May 24, an 18-year-old man killed 21 people, including 19 children in a Texas elementary school shooting. According to the Gun Violence Archive, a research group said that more than 350 mass shootings have taken place in the country in the last six months. The organisation said that it has been collecting data daily from 7,500 sources and the number of incidents has been “reported and verified.”

