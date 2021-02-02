Van Gogh ‘La Mousmé’ Painting Expected To Fetch $10 Mn At Christie's Auction

Dutch post-impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh’s iconic painting of a young Provençale girl dubbed as ‘La Mousmé’ on February 1 went on auction and is expected to fetch a record $10 million. The artwork was put up for auction at Christie’s New York. The 1888 Japanese-inspired drawing of a girl from Provence can turn to one of the most expensive of his drawings ever sold at auction. In a post on the website, the auction center started bidding for A Family Collection: Works on Paper, Van Gogh to Freud, provided by an unidentified owner, who, according to the British press, belonged to a family of a prominent London dealer named Thomas Gibson.

According to archived data about Gogh’s artwork, his famous painting dons a woman ‘mousmé’, a name that the Groot-Zundert born artist adopted off the Pierre Loti’s racy bestseller Madame Chrysanthème, translated to Mrs. Chrysanthemum. The vibrant painting is predicted to fetch between $7,000,000 to $10,000,000 to the auction center, that the auction center put up with two other popular works, a Self-portrait by Lucian Freud, as well as Two Sleepers in the Underground by Henry Moore.

In a statement on the website, Giovanna Bertazzoni, a Vice-Chairman at Christie’s said: “What unites all of these works on paper is the lifelong passion of this collector who strove to seek out these treasures – the intimate art form that represents the unfettered first idea of the genius.” Furthermore, he added, “The rarity and condition of these works are incomparable and the auction will provide insight into the connoisseurship of this family collection.”

[Gogh's ‘La Mousmé’ painting. Credit: nga.gov]

One of 'most contemplative' artworks

The now for auction artwork, known to be one of the most contemplative artworks of Gogh, was drawn in red pen, brown ink, and pencil The painting was proceeded by Gogh's other celebrated work of Sitting in a Cane Chair and Half-Figure paintings. The art portrays a colorized young woman on a 73.3 x 60.3 cm canvas, according to the National Gallery of Art, DC, which drew inspiration from the Impressionism and Neo-Impressionism era. “He brightened his palette, experimented with shorter brushstrokes, impasto, and complementary colors. The paintings he made in Paris announce the bolder Post-Impressionist style that he is best known for today,” a site dedicated to Dutch painter’s work on Artsy explained.

Christie’s A Family Collection auction program that included an Evening Sale was dedicated to eight exceptional works on paper. The sale will take place ahead of the Modern British Art Evening Sale held in London. One of the finest paintings by Gogh, La Mousmé, was created between 31 July - 3 August 1888, according to the auction center’s bidding post.

