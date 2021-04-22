Vanita Gupta Scripts History As First Indian-American To Be US' Associate Attorney General

The Senate on Wednesday has confirmed that Vanita Gupta will serve as the Associate Attorney General of the United States. Gupta's appointment makes her the first Indian-American to serve in this role. The Senate confirmed Gupta as the Associate Attorney General in a narrow 51-49 vote. Her appointment comes after Senator Lisa Murkowski joined the Democrats to support President Joe Biden's nominee for the Justice Department.

Vice-President Kamala Harris was present in case a procedural vote was needed on Wednesday morning for a possible 50-50 tie. Even so, Harris' vote was not necessary after Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska lent support to the Democrats to back Gupta. Remarking upon her support for the nominee, Murkowski stated that she was troubled by some statements made by Vanita Gupta but in any case decided to support her following a conversation, according to CNN.

"I asked her point-blank, 'Why do you want this? Is this worth it?' Because this has clearly been very hard on her as a nominee," Murkowski said. "And she paused and reflected a moment, and just spoke to how she feels called to serve in a very personal way that I thought was impactful." "I am going to give the benefit of the doubt to a woman who I believe has demonstrated throughout her professional career to be deeply, deeply committed to matters of justice," she added.

Gupta has previously served in Justice Department's Civil Rights Division under the Obama administration. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has hailed her appointment as she is the first 'woman of color' to serve as the Associate Attorney General. After Gupta's appointment, Biden has also urged the Senate to confirm Kristen Clarke as the Assistant Attorney General. Biden stated that both lawyers are 'eminently qualified' and 'highly respected' who have pushed for racial equity and justice.

Congratulations to Vanita Gupta on making history as the first woman of color to serve as Associate Attorney General. Now, I urge the Senate to confirm Kristen Clarke. Both are eminently qualified, highly respected lawyers who are dedicated to advancing racial equity and justice. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 21, 2021

