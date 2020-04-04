The Debate
Vast Difference Between COVID-19 Cases In S Korea & US, Steven Pasquale Pulls Out Numbers

American Actor and Producer Steve Pasquale on Friday threw light on the massive difference between the COVID-19 death tolls of South Korea and America

American Actor and Producer Steven Pasquale on Friday threw light on the massive difference between the COVID-19 death tolls of South Korea and America, pointing fingers at the Trump-led democrat government in the states. As of April 4, the US has reported at least 277,475 confirmed cases of coronavirus with over 7,400 deaths which are projected to only increase in the coming future. South Korea, on the other hand, has reported only 10,000 cases as of date with a death toll of 165.

Read: China Observes 3-minute Silence To Mourn Coronavirus Victims

This vast difference is crucial as both countries discovered their first cases on the same day, yet the trajectory or the growth of the pandemic has been vastly different for both. This difference can be attributed to the strikingly different ways in which both countries handled the pandemic. With the US nudging off lockdowns and curfews till well over time, South Korea reigned in control early through their prompt large-scale testing. 

Read: South Korea Has 86 New Cases, Total Over 10,000

"South Korea discovered COVID-19 on the same exact day it was discovered in the US. They have 165 dead. Someone explain to me how 200,000 Americans dead is being spun as a success. I dare ya," tweeted Steven Pasquale.

Read: 37,000 Americans Evacuated From Over 60 Countries Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Here are some of the reactions-

Read: World's Largest Jazz Festival In Montreal Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

