'Very Strong Appreciation' In US For India On 100 Cr COVID-19 Vaccination Feat, Says Envoy

Hailing India for achieving historic milestone in COVID-19 vaccination drive, Indian envoy to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu asserted that there is a very "strong and deep appreciation" in the United States for India. This comes as India achieved the 1 billion mark of vaccinating citizens against COVID-19 on Thursday. Singh, while speaking at the Public Affairs Forum of India's 8th National Forum 2021, asserted that the Indian diaspora in the US was "very proud" of India.

"It is a very proud moment for us and I can tell you that there is very strong and deep appreciation in the US that we have crossed the one billion landmark and all through the vaccines manufactured in India."

Notably, India has clocked 100 crore vaccination against COVID-19 on Thursday outperforming major powers in the world. This can be said by referring to ourworldindata report, which shows India has administered doses to 1,00,06,44,700 people, including 28.2 crores double jabs. The achievement has received appreciation and applause worldwide.

US officials appreciate India's historic milestone

Appreciations poured in as India announced the milestone of crossing the 1 billion mark of inoculating citizens against COVID-19. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took to Twitter to congratulate India for its accomplishment. "We congratulate India for the extraordinary accomplishment of administering one billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. I applaud India's successes in fighting COVID-19 at home and for its efforts to help end the pandemic in the Indo-Pacific region and well beyond," he wrote. Deputy State Secretary Wendy Sherman too applauded India's "commitment to ramp up" vaccine production for export and use worldwide. "With the #Quad, the U.S. and India are working together to vaccinate the world and end the pandemic," she wrote.

India outperforms developed economies in vaccination

On Thursday, India completed 70 crore single jabs against COVID-19. It is followed by the United States which has completed 21.8 crore single doses, then Brazil with 15.6 crores, Mexico with 6.9 crores, Pakistan with 6.4 crores and Germany with 5.7 crores. India has also topped the list of complete vaccination by fully inoculating 28.2 crores people against COVID-19.

The landmark victory comes after India had undertaken a robust vaccination campaign, which expanded from March 2021 to inoculate all persons above 60 of age and above 45 with associated specified 20 co-morbidities. From April 1, all people above the age of 45 were allowed to take the jabs followed by all above 18 years from May 1. Addressing the media earlier today, PM Modi attributed the achievement to "every individual" in the country. "On 21st October India completed the target of 1 billion COVID-19 vaccinations... I congratulate every citizen for this feat," he said.

