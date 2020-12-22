Video: Indian Diplomat Pens 'cosmic Anthems' For Jupiter-Saturn's 'Great Conjunction'

As Jupiter and Saturn came close to each other on December 21, Indian diplomat-poet Abhay K created a special video of cosmic anthems to mark the occasion of “Great Conjunction” and “December Solstice”. The video shared on YouTube takes one on a virtual journey across our solar system. The Cosmic Anthem also included anthems on Sun, Moon and all the eight planets in the solar system including Jupiter and Saturn.

The caption of the post read, “Happy #Solstice and #GreatConjunction Day! Have created a special video with 10 cosmic anthems on this occasion that takes you on a poetic journey across our #solarsystem".

According to ANI, Abhay K had written the ‘Earth Anthem’, the first in the series in 2008 in St Petersburg Russia, which was put to music in Nepal in 2013. Since then, his anthem has been translated into over 50 languages and performed at the National Orchestra of Brasilia and by the musicians of the Amsterdam Conservatorium among other places. Further, the Indian-diplomat had also written the “Moon Anthem” last year in a bid to celebrate the landing of Chandrayaan 2 on the Moon.

Abhay K’s Moon Anthem was composed by renowned violinist Dr L Subramaniam and it was sung by Kavita Krishnamurti. His Mars Anthem, on the other hand, was composed by Ondiko Kevin, and it was sung by Kenyan singer Kapnea. According to reports, music for the anthem for other plants is likely to be composed next year.

‘Great Conjunction’

Meanwhile, the great conjunction took place on December 21. NASA had informed that the two planets were closer than they have ever been since the Middle Ages, which is more than 400 years. Since last week, Jupiter and Saturn were doing a “planetary dance” but on Monday that resulted in the “Great Conjunction”. Such a phenomenon occurs only when one of the earth's poles has its maximum tilt away from the Sun.

The conjunction took place after sunset in the south-western sky and it was seen with naked eyes. The last such conjunction was seen in 1623, however, it was not visible from most part of the Earth. Now, the next ‘Great Conjunction’ will only happen 400 years later.

