In yet another incident, US President Joe Biden appeared lost on stage after delivering an address at the office of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Thursday where he praised its response to Hurricane Ian. After concluding his speech, Biden looked almost lost and turned to leave, but he stopped and then again turned right and moved towards the crowd. Ever since the video clip went online, it has left netizens shocked.

Notably, this is for the second time in the last week that the US President has been found lost on the stage after delivering his speech.

In the 12-second video clip posted by RNC Research, Biden is heard saying "Thank you" after ending his speech and quickly heading towards the crowd, and a FEMA official who is standing on the right side of the President is heard calling "Mr President," but he ignores her voice. Then, Biden enters the space where other people are sitting; he then shakes hands with them, and one of the personnel of the US Secret Service is seen quickly following him.

One Twitter user who saw the video wrote, "He took off in the wrong direction." Another person's comment read, "This is tragic. We can talk politics and whether or not he is fit to hold the office, but after seeing clip after clip of scenes like these, it should break our hearts. Unquestionably, I am a conservative, but these scenes sadden me. "I pray for him," said another. While a third user commented, "nobody can hold Biden back from nap time".

Nobody can hold Biden back from nap time. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OrAu9DGvSF — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) September 29, 2022

Earlier, in a similar incident, Biden was found wondering on the stage after wrapping up his speech at the seventh replenishment conference by the Global Fund in New York. The video clip of the same incident was shared by multiple users on Twitter. He was seen walking on one side of the podium before becoming disoriented and standing in the same spot.

Where ya going, Big Guy? pic.twitter.com/hvMjZlprWb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2022

Image: Twitter/@RNCResearch