Video Of Elderly Couple Being Recued From A Flaming Car Catches Netizens' Attention; WATCH

An elderly couple was rescued from a flaming car by passersby, in a horrifying incident. The rescue was filmed and the video has now gone viral on social media. Netizens acknowledged the bravery of those who assisted the elderly couple during this ordeal.

Lakeside Fire Protection District posted the footage to Instagram with the caption, "This evening Lakeside units responded to reports of a vehicle fire on the westbound lanes of I8 just east of Lake Jennings. A bystander was able to capture the moment 2 other bystanders rescued the 2 elderly occupants from the burning vehicle. The 2 occupants and a bystander were transported with burn injuries. The fire extended into the vegetation but was quickly contained. Video credit Marie Macrorie."

The elderly couple is shown being rescued by a group of men in a video as the fire grows larger and larger. Passers-by observed the fire from afar while driving along Interstate 8, according to first responders. The men rushed into action as soon as they got close enough to the blazing automobile to save the couple. Another passerby can be seen removing an elderly woman from the passenger seat later in the footage. A total of five people were observed assisting the couple. A woman named Marie Macrorie, who was passing by at the time, filmed the footage. The fire eventually burned the entire car, but a severe accident was avoided, according to the local media reports.

Netizens applaud the heroic act

The video has received over 2,200 likes and various replies since it was shared on September 7. People described the scene as terrifying. One commenter wrote, "Praise God! Lord, bless the helpers & heal quickly all who were injured & provide for all their needs. In Jesus’ Name, Amen! Thank You, Jesus."

Another Instagram user commented, "Oh my gosh what true hero’s!!! So quick to help and save those poor elderly people’s lives." The third comment read, "Thanks for being good people!"

The couple was brought to the hospital after the rescue

According to Fox News, the couple was brought to the hospital and is likely to recover completely. Henry Hemphill, one of the passersby who saved the couple, told Fox News that he saw how enormous the flames were and he realised a few more seconds maybe would have been too late.

Image: @lakesidefiredist/Instagram