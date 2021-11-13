Vincent Van Gogh's Painting, Once Seized By Nazis, Auctioned Off For $35.8 Million

One of the famous paintings by Vincent van Gogh, once seized by Nazis during the second world occupation, has been sold for $35,855,000 in an auction. Taking to Twitter, the auction house Christie’s informed that 'Meules de ble’' by Vincent van Gogh has fetched a price of $35,855,000 at auction. As per the auction house, it was the first time that this work has been put on public display since 1905.

As per the AP report, the painting was estimated to be sold for $20 million to $30 million, however, it surpassed the mark and was sold for $35,855,000 at the auction. Christie’s in a tweet said, “Meules de blé' by Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890) achieved $35,855,000 at auction, a #WorldAuctionRecord for Van Gogh in the medium, and more than double the previous record. Our exhibition marked the first time this work has been publicly exhibited since 1905”.

Christie’s sold the Vincent van Gogh's 1888 work, 'Wheatstacks', after negotiations with Texas oilman Edwin L.Cox’s heirs who had owned it and the heirs of two Jewish art collectors who owned it at different times before it was looted by the Nazis, according to AP. Christie's, however, did not reveal about the negotiations that they had with them. The watercolour by Vincent van Gogh showcases three haystacks towering over harvest workers on a summer day, according to AP.

In 1913, the 'Wheatstacks' was bought by industrialist Max Meirowsky, who fled Germany fearing Nazi persecution in 1938. Meirowsky entrusted 'Wheatstacks' to Paris-based dealer Paul Graupe who further sold it to Alexandrine de Rothschild. Rothschild, a member of the known Jewish banking family, however, fled to Switzerland at the outbreak of World War II and Vincent van Gogh watercolour of 'Wheatstacks', was seized by the Nazis during the occupation. The details regarding the artwork are not clear between the end of the war and the 1970s, however, Cox bought it at the Wildenstein Gallery in New York in 1979.

