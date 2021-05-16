Violent Extremism 'on The Rise' In US Due To Accessible Weapons: FBI & DHS Report

The Department of Homeland Security and FBI in a joint report has found that domestic terrorism and violence have drastically risen in the US since 2017. The newly released federal report claimed that 2019 was "the most lethal year" in the United States for domestic violent extremist attacks since 1995. DHS and FBI said in a report that the racially motivated extremists within the country were on the surge and the assaulters had accessible weapons which posed the greatest terrorism threat to the US. As many as 32 people were fatally shot, with 24 victims killed at the hands of the White supremacists in 2019, and at least 57 domestic terrorism-related deaths have occurred between 2017 and 2019, 47 of them racially motivated, as per the data.

"In 2019, the FBI and DHS assessed RMVEs (Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists), primarily those advocating for the superiority of the white race, likely would continue to be the most lethal DVE threat to the Homeland," the report conjointly published by FBI and DHS read. "Our agencies had high confidence in this assessment based on the demonstrated capability of RMVEs in 2019 to select weapons and targets to conduct attacks, and the effectiveness of online RMVE messaging calling for increased violence,” it added.

Government officials, buildings regular target

In a bulletin issued by US DHS Friday, the agencies warned that the government facilities and personnel have been the more regular targets in the United States for the domestic violent extremists. The mass-casualty Domestic Violent Extremist (DVE) attacks which were linked to racially- or ethnically-motivated violent extremists (RMVEs) were also found to have targeted places of worship, crowded commercial facilities, and ethnic gatherings.

“As the number of deaths related to domestic terrorism and racially motivated extremism has risen in recent years, the number of arrests has gone down,” the report claimed. It furthermore revealed that the FBI has arrested somewhat 850 domestic terrorism accused from the fiscal year 2015 through 2019, with at least 229 arrests in 2016, and 107 in 2019. As per the report, the FBI conducted nearly 1,000 domestic terrorism investigations between the year 2017 through 2019.